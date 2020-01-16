Paris Saint-Germain drop Paqueta interest

Paris Saint-Germain have given up in their pursuit of AC Milan’s Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour at the Stadio San Siro just a year after his arrival and PSG appeared to be the favourites to sign him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Ligue 1 side aren’t willing to spend the €35 million Milan are demanding for the Brazilian, and have opted to turn their attention elsewhere.

Milan spent €38m to sign the midfielder last winter but, much like fellow January arrival Krzysztof Piatek, he fell down the pecking order after showing early promise.

Former club Flamengo expressed an interest in taking him back to Brazil on an initial loan deal but the Rossoneri immediately turned down their approach.