Paris Saint-Germain to challenge Inter for Eriksen

Inter’s attempts to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen have come under pressure with Paris Saint-Germain now also showing interest in the 27-year-old.

Eriksen received a frosty reception from Spurs fans on Tuesday evening during his side’s 2-1 FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough which almost certainly signals an end to his time in north London.

PSG are now ready to challenge the Nerazzurri for the Danish international’s signature as they look to open talks with his representatives before making a bid, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

Inter have tabled a bid of €10 million for Eriksen which is well below Spurs’ asking price of €20m and if PSG are willing to meet the North London club’s valuation Antonio Conte could face losing his main January transfer target.