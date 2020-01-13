Parma v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be looking to get back to winning ways after last week’s hammering in Bergamo when they welcome Lecce to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Monday evening.

The Gialloblu have enjoyed a bright first half of the season so far and currently sit ninth, now level on points with AC Milan, though a win could push them up into seventh.

Meanwhile the Pugliese are hanging around the relegation zone and are just one point clear of Genoa in 18th place and .a win would give them some breathing room although it wouldn’t change their position of 17th as they trail Sampdoria by four points.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Grassi, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Inglese, Kucka.

Lecce: Gabriel; Donati, Lucioni, Rossettini, Dell’Orco; Deiola, Tachtsidis, Petriccione; Mancosu; Falco, Babacar.