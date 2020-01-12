Parma v Lecce: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Parma put a very strong recent home record against Lecce on the line on Monday night at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Grassi; Kulusevski, Inglese, Kucka.

Unavailable: Karamoh, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Suspended: Barilla.

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Donati, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Mancosu; Falco, Babacar.

Unavailable: Majer, Gallo, Imbula.

KEY STATISTICS

– Among the sides they have faced at least 20 times in Serie A, only against Bari (70%) do Parma have a higher win percentage than against Lecce (50% – 11 out of 22).

– Lecce have won only one of their 11 away games against Parma in Serie A (D4 L6): a 1-0 win in February 2011.

– Parma conceded five goals in the last Serie A matchday, as many goals as in their previous six games.

– After a streak of three consecutive home wins, Parma have won only one of their last four home games in Serie A (D1 L2).

– Parma lost last time out having gone unbeaten in their previous three Serie A matches (W2 D1).

– Lecce have picked up 11 Serie A points in their first nine away games this season: their best start on the road in a single campaign in the Italian top flight.

– Lecce have scored the highest percentage of their goals from set piece situations this season (45%), while only Sassuolo (93%) have scored a higher percentage of their goals from open play than Parma (88%).

– Lecce are one of the two teams that are yet to concede a single Serie A goal in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season, alongside Roma.

– With two assists and a goal, Dejan Kulusevski has been directly involved in each of Parma’s last three Serie A goals: he’s been involved in more home goals this campaign than any other Parma player (six: two goals, four assists).

– Lecce defender Cristian Dell’Orco scored his only Serie A goals to data against Parma, in March 2019 with Empoli.