Parma v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be looking to continue their recent good record over Udinese when they welcome the Zebrette to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

The Crociati have won each of their last two meetings with the Friuli side, not winning three in a row against them since 2011.

Udinese meanwhile have struggled on the road since 2018/19. They’ve failed to score in as many as 13 of their 29 away matches, though they have netted in each of their last three and haven’t done so in four since November 2018.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Hernani; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Kurtic.

Udinese: Musso; Nuytinck, Troost-Ekong, Becao; Larsen, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Sema; Lasagna, Okaka.