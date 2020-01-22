Parolo: Lazio haven’t done well in the cup competitions, but will give everything against Roma

Lazio’s Marco Parolo has given his thoughts on the club’s exit from the Coppa Italia on Tuesday evening and the upcoming derby game with Roma.

The Aquile, current Coppa Italia champions, were dumped out of the competition by Napoli in a feisty encounter that saw two red cards after Lorenzo Insigne had given the Partenopei an early lead.

“This year we’re not doing well in the cups, even in the Europa League we struggled,” Parolo said as he spoke to Lazio Style Channel.

“The important thing was to have a good performance, but we were unable to bring home the result and Napoli move on.”

Parolo also gave his thoughts on the upcoming Rome derby.

“It’s an important game for us and the people of Lazio, we will give everything we have because we know what it means,” he added.

“We realise we’re a team who like to impose ourselves on the game and we will try to do this in the derby.”

Lazio, who currently have a game in hand on Inter and Juventus, sit third in Serie A with only six-points separating them from league leaders Juve as they look to mount a title challenge in the second half of the season.