Perotti wants to honour Roma contract

Diego Perotti doesn’t want to leave Roma this January despite a number of clubs being interested in his services.

The Argentinian has a contract at the Stadio Olimpico until 2021 and has had to settle for a more limited ole this season under Paulo Fonseca.

But he’s been getting more regular playing time in recent weeks and Il Messaggero have reported that he’s keen to honour his contract and stay put in the Eternal City.

The 31-year-old has made ten Serie A appearances for the Giallorossi this season, scoring twice and assisting once.

In three Europa League appearances he’s added one goal and one assist.

Despite accumulating 13 appearances across both competitions Perotti has managed just 564 minutes on the pitch.