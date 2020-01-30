Piatek leaves AC Milan for Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin have completed the signing of Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan for €27 million.

The Polish striker underwent his medical on Thursday morning after flying out of Milan the night before.

Piatek will earn €4m a season with his new club, a raise from the €2m he earned at Milan, and he made it clear he’s hoping to get off to a good start with his new club.

“The biggest thing was the clear plan that the club had for me,” he told the official Hertha Berlin website. “We want to reach the biggest things possible together.

“As a striker, I want to score as many goals as possible for Hertha and help the team to rise up the table.

“A good start in a new league is really important for me. Next season, I hope that we can qualify for a European competition.”

Piatek ends his time at Milan with 16 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.