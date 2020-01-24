Piatek Snr: Kris doesn’t want to be a reserve he wants to play

Wladyslaw Piatek, father of Krzysztof Piatek, has given his thoughts on his son’s future at AC Milan as the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left the Polish international out of favour at the club.

Piatek, who joined the Rossoneri from Genoa last January, has only found the back of the net four times so far this term as Milan have struggled to only eight wins in their first 20 Serie A games.

“Kris does not want to be a reserve, he wants to play and be fit for the European Championships, if he can’t do it at Milan he will gladly do it elsewhere,” Piatek Snr said during an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Many ask for Kris, there are loan deals but Milan want to sell him outright, for a similar amount they paid for him last year. His future will be decided next week.”

West Ham United are still in the hunt to bring Piatek to the Premier League despite reports from the Birmingham Mail on Thursday evening that the striker had turned down the chance to join Aston Villa as he did not want to play in England.