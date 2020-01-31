Piatek the latest failure as AC Milan’s No.9 curse continues

It’s been almost eight years since Filippo Inzaghi last wore an AC Milan shirt with the famous No.9, and to say the Rossoneri haven’t found someone worthy to wear that number since then would be putting it lightly.
There hasn’t been a shortage of players willing to wear the number either, with five men taking on the challenge and all failing – some in spectacular fashion.
The latest to have at it, Krzysztof Piatek, didn’t even manage a full season with the famous number on his back, as his performances this season have been so poor that Milan opted to cash in on the Polish striker and sell him to Hertha Berlin. Here’s a look at all the players that have failed to leave their mark at the Rossoneri with the No.9 in recent seasons.
Pato
The Brazilian began his career with the No.7 short, but once Inzaghi retired, he took Super Pippo’s number in hopes that it would reverse his fortunes after an injury ravaged campaign.
Instead, Pato picked up a thigh injury in the third training session of the season and never really recovered.
The once-heralded starlet managed just two goals in seven appearances in all competitions that season before being sold to Corinthians for €15 million in January 2013.