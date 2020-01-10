Pioli: AC Milan have to sign at least one defender in January

Stefano Pioli has called on AC Milan to sign a new defender this January with his squad lacking reinforcements at the back.

Mattia Caldara is on his way back to Atalanta, leaving the Rossoneri short of options, and Pioli knows they need to strengthen.

“We have three centre backs because we have [Matteo] Gabbia too,” he said when asked how they would cope with just two central defenders.

“But it’s clear that another defender has to arrive.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic started on the bench against Sampdoria on Monday but was introduced for his debut and lifted the Rossoneri, but Pioli says he’s not yet ready for 90 minutes this weekend against Cagliari.

“No, he’s not ready for a whole game,” he said.

“But I’ll have to choose to play him from the start or to come on.

“To play 90 minutes he needs to have played a few games. It’s normal for players who haven’t played for a while.”