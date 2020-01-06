Pioli: AC Milan played as a team, but need to make better decisions

Stefano Pioli wasn’t entirely disheartened by AC Milan’s scoreless draw at home to Sampdoria on Monday afternoon, though he acknowledged that they need to make better choices in the final third.

Milan were wasteful against Samp and despite having 69 percent of the possession and 19 shots, they weren’t able to find a way to find their way to goal.

“We played as a team,” Pioli said when asked if there were any positives to take from the game in his press conference afterwards.

“We can do better, but we’ve played as a team today.

“We have to make better decisions on the pitch in attack, and maybe even on my part too.

“I had expected a tough game, and that we’d still be a bit shaken by the Atalanta game, but to not score after so many chances shows that we’re not taking the right paths [to goal].”

Zlatan's back but it made no difference as AC Milan failed to score for a third straight game and dropped even more points. @ConJClancy is there for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/UCK6cglMsw#MilanSampdoria #SerieA pic.twitter.com/lku0QukSdQ — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) January 6, 2020

There was renewed enthusiasm around the Stadio San Siro before kick off, but that soon faded and the players were whistled both during the game and after the final whistle.

“It’s not just the fans who are heartbroken,” Pioli said.

“The team are too.

“There was a lot of anxiety about wanting to win again after what happened.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on in the second half for his second Milan debut, with Rafael Leao following him onto the pitch to join in attack.

“He did well when he came on,” the coach said of the 38-year-old.

“He gives us the choice of playing another attacker close to him.

“I don’t think we missed the presence of players in the area today, we took too many shots and this is something that is causing us to suffer a lot.

“There’s a lot of regret that we didn’t win this game.”