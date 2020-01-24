Pioli: I don’t care what Piatek’s father said

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli cut a disgruntled figure as he faced questions surrounding Krzysztof Piatek’s future in the wake of his team’s 1-0 victory over Brescia on Friday evening.

Piatek’s father issued a statement about his son’s future with the Rossoneri on Thursday evening but Pioli was more interested in discussing his side’s performance on the evening.

“I have no comments on Piatek’s dad’s statements, I don’t care,” Pioli answered.

“I’m talking about the players I have available. The championship is long and the games are difficult, you need a lot of perseverance in this job.”

Milan struggled to break down the Leonessa for large parts of the evening, with their only goal coming from substitute Ante Rebic, despite the presence of the squad’s recent addition Zlatan Ibrahimovic but Pioli believes the former Swedish international has added value to his team.

“It is an added value, but his teammates have also been good. The team has shown that it is convinced of its qualities,” he added.

“He [Rebic] also did very well. He is physically well and had a huge impact.”

“Since the Atalanta defeat we have tried to do different things, otherwise these results would not have come.”