Pioli: I wish Serie A started today

After a late Ante Rebic goal gave AC Milan a 3-2 win against Udinese, coach Stefano Pioli underlined the importance of the win for the Rossoneri.

Jens Stryger Larsen gave the Zebrette an early lead, capitalising on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake, but a revitalised Rossoneri got themselves ahead thanks to to Ante Rebic, and a wonderful Theo Hernandez volley.

However, Kevin Lasagna popped up with five minutes left and looked to have earnt Udinese a point, but Rebic in the final minute scored to send the Milan fans wild.

“It would be nice if the season started today,” Pioli told the press. “I asked the players to have a perfect week and we managed it, despite a thousand difficulties.

“Getting the win today was very important, for us and the fans who pushed us to the end.

“Winning like this gives so much joy, and we have to enjoy it, before recovering for the Brescia match.

“January will be very important for the future.”

Theo bagged his fifth goal of the season which now makes him Milan’s top scorer of the current campaign, though he was at fault for Udinese’s late equaliser.

“I motive him every day, and he can become one of the best in the world,” Pioli stated.