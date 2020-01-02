Pioli: Ibrahimovic will be a point of reference for AC Milan

Stefano Pioli is looking forward to working with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan.

The Rossoneri boss phoned the Swede ahead of his arrival in northern Italy on Thursday to welcome him to the club and was pleased with how the conversation went.

“He cane score goals and occupy the [penalty] area well,” Pioli said of the forward.

“He’ll be a point of reference for our attacking phase.

“We spoke on the phone; he can’t wait to train with us.

“I welcomed him and he’s already informed himself about the position the team is in and he spoke to me about his own sessions.

“He said ‘don’t worry mister, I’m fine’.”