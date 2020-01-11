Pioli: Victory was the most important thing for AC Milan

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli was left pleased with his team’s performance after beating Cagliari 2-0 at the Sardegna Arena and was more than pleased with the contribution of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Milan coach handed Ibrahimovic his first start on his return to Milan, and it was a decision that was repaid in full as the Swedish forward netted to help his side defeat off-form Cagliari.

“The victory is the most important thing, but I’m happy for the attackers,” Pioli the press.

“Zlatan showed his class, and he’s not even 100 percent fit yet. He will prove to be a great acquisition.”

Pioli switched to a 4-4-2 formation, moving away from the 4-3-3 which has been synonymous with the Rossoneri for the last few years, playing Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao up front together.

“We played very well today, so it was most definitely the right choice,” Pioli responded when asked if his side had changed their style of play with Ibrahimovic’s inclusion.

“I don’t think that 4-4-2 is the only formation for us, it’s important to put another player close to Zlatan. A player who has the legs to get into space [around Ibrahimovic].

The Milan coach then made his predictions about Milan’s form this season and stated that the victory against Cagliari could be the springboard onto greater success in the future.

“It has to be [a springboard], absolutely,” Pioli responded when asked if the game was the start of something.

“Not because of the arrival of Ibrahimovic, but because we’ve got to play an important part in the second half of the season.

“I think that this team can change its fortunes. 19 games are many, and we won’t win the Scudetto, but we have the quality to do well in the future.”