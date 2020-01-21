PODCAST: Juventus have daylight and AC Milan have hope

There was another dramatic round of Serie A this past weekend and Juventus now have a four point lead over Inter atop the table.

The Old Lady beat Parma, Inter stumbled to a draw at Lecce and Lazio stay breathing down their necks after thumping a sorry Sampdoria.

Atalanta fell to their former striker Andrea Petagna and SPAL in Bergamo, while Roma moved three points clear of them in the final Champions League place with a win over Genoa.

Theo Hernandez and Ante Rebic combined to give AC Milan new hope, as Napoli’s struggles continued against Fiorentina.

For that and everything else from Serie A this past weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.