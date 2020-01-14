PODCAST: Juventus pull clear of Inter to be crowned winter champions

Juventus kept marching on atop Serie A while Inter fell at home and the FIF Pod is back to discuss the Old Lady taking the title of winter champions and everything else from the weekend.

Conor Clancy is joined by Vito Doria and, for the first time in 2020, Kev Pogorzelski to talk Juventus’ win at Roma, Inter’s lucky point at home to Atalanta, Lazio’s continued charge as they won against Napoli and much more.

The guys talk Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mattia Caldara, Parma, Sampdoria and a whole lot more.

For that and everything else from Serie A this past weekend, we’ve got you covered.

