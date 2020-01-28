PODCAST – Napoli’s grinta returns, and howlers dominate Rome Derby

It was another dramatic week in Serie A, so the Forza Italian Football podcast is here to get you right up to date.

Napoli upset all the odds by inflicting Juventus’ second defeat of the season, with Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri making some choice comments post match.

Super Serie A Sunday continued in Rome where Lazio’s winning run was ended by Roma, though they made it 15 without defeat in the top flight. The goalkeepers though, will want to forget the match pretty quickly.

Inter were haunted by former midfielder Radja Nainggolan, AC Milan continued their winning streak with Brescia the latest victims, and Atalanta reached seventh heaven in Torino.

