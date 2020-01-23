Politano edges closer to Napoli, Llorente could head to Inter

Matteo Politano has reportedly agreed to join Napoli in a move worth €25 million, with Fernando Llorente joining Inter on loan.

The two clubs are keen to push through with the deal after talks on Wednesday proved fruitful.

Sky Sport Italia reports that while a transfer has yet to be made official, an agreement has been reached by all parties on a deal that would see Politano move to Napoli on an initial 18-month loan with an obligation to buy at a cost of €25m.

The deal would see Llorente move the other way and join Inter on loan for the next six months.

A move for the Spanish striker would end the Nerazzurri’s pursuit of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who was reportedly close to joining the Italian side in recent weeks.

Giroud’s signing reportedly hinged on Politano’s sale, which was brought to a screeching halt last week when a swap with Roma for Leonardo Spinazzola fell through.

Now it looks as though the Italian winger has moved on from the failed move and agreed to join Napoli instead.