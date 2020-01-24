Politano set for Napoli medical

Napoli look set to land Matteo Politano from Inter, with a medical for the Italian scheduled for Monday.

The two clubs have been in talks in recent days after a move to Roma in exchange for Leonardo Spinazzola fell through last week, and while things look to have stalled, it appears a resolution is certain.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter’s Giuseppe Marotta and Napoli’s Andrea Chiavelli met on Friday and an agreement on a transfer has been reached.

Napoli will pay €2 million to sign Politano on loan for the next 18 months, with an obligation to buy for €19m plus a further €2m in bonuses.

Initial reports suggested Fernando Llorente would be heading in the other direction, but with Dries Mertens going through some injury concerns, the Partenopei have opted to keep the Spaniard.

As a result Inter are expected to wrap up a deal for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.