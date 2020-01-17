Politano-Spinazzola deal collapses

The proposed exchange between Roma and Inter for a move involving Leonardo Spinazzola and Matteo Politano has collapsed.

Both players had travelled and undergone their respective medical examinations but complications arose and the pair are now returning to the clubs they expected to leave.

There was speculation that Inter’s concerns about Spinazzola’s fitness, even after his medical, had caused problems in the discussions on Thursday.

But it’s now arisen that the talks hit a wall on Friday as the two clubs couldn’t agree on the terms of the loans, due to differences in what they considered fair redemption clauses.

Spinazzola will now return to the Eternal City on Friday afternoon and Politano will head back north.