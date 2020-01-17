Newcastle and West Ham to compete with Cagliari and Genoa for Lazaro

Inter’s Valentino Lazaro looks set to leave the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on loan this January with several Premier League clubs expressing an interest in his services.

Lazaro, who joined Inter this summer from Hertha Berlin, has only made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this term and the imminent arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United could further limit his game time.

Both Newcastle United and West Ham United have now approached the Nerazzurri with a view to signing Lazaro on loan with the option to buy the 23-year-old in the summer, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Lazaro could still remain in Italy with both Cagliari and Genoa also reportedly interested in offering the Austrian international a chance to remain in Serie A.