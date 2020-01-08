Premier League clubs to fight over Piatek signing

Struggling AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek is set to be the focus of several Premier League clubs in the transfer window despite the Polish international failing to reproduce the form that saw him score 22 goals last season.

Piatek, who joined the Rossoneri less than a year ago from Genoa for €35 million, has only managed to score five goals so far this term and appears to be unable to break out of his poor run of form in a Milan team that has failed to impress in their first 18 games.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are now all looking at the possibility of tabling bids for Piatek in the hope of bringing the striker to England to help their relegation battles, according to a report by the Daily Express.

It’s thought that the Rossoneri would accept a bid of €32m and that Piatek would be happy to leave the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to secure game time as he fears the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will limit his chances in Milan.