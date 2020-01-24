PSG and Juventus closing in on full-back swap

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a swap of full-backs with Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa set to switch clubs.

Talks over a deal have grown rapidly, with L’Equipe first reporting the news seemingly out of nowhere on Friday.

Sky Sport Italia reports that not only are talks in progress, but that a deal is all but wrapped up.

It’s believed to be a straight swap, with Kurzawa set to earn €3.5 million a season plus bonuses until 2024 while De Sciglio will earn €3m for the same period of time.

The news isn’t all that surprising considering PSG director Leonardo had tried to sign the Italian during the summer.

A move for Kurzawa will fill a void in the Juventus squad, with Alex Sandro the only left-footed full-back available to coach Maurizio Sarri at this time.