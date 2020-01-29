PSV win race for AC Milan full-back

Ricardo Rodriguez looks set to join PSV Eindhoven on loan with an obligation to buy for €6 million.

The Swiss international has been relegated to the bench due to Theo Hernandez this season, and with Euro 2020 on the horizon, he’s been adamant he wants regular playing time.

Fenerbahce were rumoured to be a possible landing spot, but with the Turkish side having Financial Fair Play problems, a deal stalled and eventually fell through.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Napoli were set to sign Rodriguez on loan with an option to buy, but it appears Milan turned down the offer as they wanted a guaranteed exit.

As a result Sky Sport Italia reports PSV, who were the first side to show interest, have won the race and will sign the full-back on loan for €1m with an obligation to buy for €5m.

So far this season Rodriguez has made just five appearances in all competitions for Milan after featuring in over 40 matches in each of his first two seasons in Italy.