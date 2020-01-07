Rabiot: It was important for Juventus to start 2020 well

Adrien Rabiot was somewhat relieved that Juventus started 2020 with a comprehensive win over Cagliari after their Supercoppa Italiana loss to Lazio.

The Bianconeri came up short in their final game of 2019, but normal service resumed at the Allianz Stadium on Monday.

“We played well as a team and it was an excellent first game of the year,” the Frenchman said, reflecting on the game.

“It was important because we ended the last year badly by missing out on a trophy.

“We had to start 2020 well and show positive signs.”

Rabiot hasn’t featured as much as he might have hoped this term, playing ten Serie A games and three in the Champions League, but he’s happy in Turin.

“I feel very good,” he said.

“I’m getting better and better and I feel good in every session.

“Everything is good.”