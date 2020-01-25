Rampant Atalanta thump seven past hapless Torino

Atalanta bounced back from their Monday night defeat against SPAL by taking eveything out on Torino, winning 7-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Josip Ilicic stole the show with a hat-trick, with one of his three goals coming from just inside the Torino half as he dispatched a freekick over Salvatore Sirigu’s head.

Robin Gosens got himself on the scoresheet between Ilicic’s first and second goals with his own fine volley from the edge of the box.

Duvan Zapata’s celebrated return continued when he added their third before half-time and Ilicic grabbed his second and third within the space of two minutes early in the second half.

Not wanting to miss out, Luis Muriel came on to join in the scoring and converted his own penalty late on for the sixth, before grabbing the seventh two minutes from time.