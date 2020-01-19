Rebic: I hope things will change at AC Milan now

After bagging two goals in AC Milan’s 3-2 win over Udinese, forward Ante Rebic is hopeful it will result in a change of fortunes for the his Rossoneri career.

The Croatian has played just 222 minutes in Serie A since joining Milan on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, but his second half cameo will likely increase pressure on coach Stefano Pioli to give the 26-year-old a starting spot.

“The most important thing was getting the three points today,” Rebic told reporters after the game.

“We have to keep working and look ahead to the game against Brescia.

“I scored two goals, so I’m very happy and satisfied, and I hope things are going to change now.

“Playing alongside [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic is really important for me and for the team as someone like him can help us with his experience and qualities.”