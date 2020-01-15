Rodriguez edges closer to PSV move

AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez is getting closer to sealing a move away from the Stadio San Siro as talks continue with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Rodriguez, who joined Milan from VFL Wolfsburg in 2017, has only made five appearances for the Rossoneri so far this term and will be hoping a move can provide the game time he is looking for.

Both Milan and PSV are now said to be close to agreeing a loan move for Rodriguez but the Rossoneri are eager to include an option to buy Denzel Dumfries in the summer as part of the deal, according to a report by Tuttosport.

Despite a poor start to the season that has seen Milan win only seven of their first 19 games the Rossoneri sit four points outside of the European Qualification spots in Serie A and Dumfries will help to bolster their defence if they are to compete in Europe next term.