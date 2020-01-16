Roma and AC Milan consider swap of wingers

AC Milan are reportedly in the mix to land Cengiz Under from Roma, and it appears a deal may involve Suso.

The 22-year-old is said to be keen to leave the capital city, with the Rossoneri ready to welcome him with open arms.

Milan are looking to overhaul their squad after a disappointing first half of the campaign, and they view Under as the ideal reinforcement due to his ability to play in multiple positions.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Milan can only sign Under on a permanent deal if they sell one of their attackers, and with no movement with regards to any sales at the present time, it appears a loan deal with Suso going the other way is the most likely scenario.

The Spaniard has fallen down the ranks at the San Siro following the arrival of Stefano Pioli, and his recent switch to a 4-4-2 could see Suso’s playing time reduced even further.

As a result a move to Roma, who have yet to finalize a deal for Inter’s Matteo Politano, could offer Suso a chance to get his season back on track.