Roma and Inter in talks over all-Italian swap

Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola could swap clubs as soon as Tuesday as reports indicate Roma and Inter are closing in a swap deal.

The Giallorossi have been forced into finding a new attacking option after Nicolo Zaniolo ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus.

The young starlet underwent successful surgery on Monday but is expected to miss five to six months of action, spurring the Giallorossi to look for new signings.

Sky Sport Italia reports Politano is the favourite to join with Spinazzola expected to head to the Milan giants.

The two clubs are expected to ramp up talks on Tuesday, with the two clubs having yet to decide on a loan or permanent switch given both players are valued at €25 million.

AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli have all shown interest in Politano, who is from the capital and began his career at the Roma youth academy before joining Sassuolo in 2016.

A move back to the Giallorossi would provide them with another option on the flank, while Spinazzola would fill the void Inter have at left-back due to the ongoing injury woes of Kwadwo Asamoah.

Spinazzola joining Inter would also bring an end to talks for Manchester United’s Ashley Young, who has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri for several days.