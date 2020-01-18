Roma ask Liverpool for forward after Politano deal collapse

Roma remain in the market for a new attacker, and as a result the Giallorossi have asked Liverpool for Xherdan Shaqiri on loan with an option to buy.

The Lupi will be without Nicolo Zaniolo for the rest of the season after the Italian underwent surgery to repair a damaged ACL, and it looked as though they would replace him with Inter forward Matteo Politano.

However a swap deal with Leonardo Spinazzola fell through on Friday, and as a result Sky Sport Italia reports Roma have now focused their attention on Shaqiri.

It’s believed the Giallorossi are looking to land the Swiss international on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, though it’s unclear whether Liverpool would accept those terms.

A move to the capital would mean a return to Serie A for Shaqiri, as he featured for Inter from January to August in 2015.

So far this season the 28-year-old has one goal in 10 appearances for the Reds.