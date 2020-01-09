Roma campaign finds sixth missing child

Roma campaign finds sixth missing child
Date: 9th January 2020 at 10:13pm
Written by:

An initiative launched by Roma this season has led to the finding of a missing boy in the United Kingdom, the sixth child across the globe to be discovered through the Giallorossi’s work.

Roma have taken to featuring videos and profiles of missing children from around the world alongside presentations of new signings this term, as part of a “Missing People” campaign to raise awareness.

With heavy emphasis on social media platforms, the Lupi have taken the opportunity to announce each new signing with the details of a missing child alongside it, and the initiative yielded it’s sixth successful result on Tuesday.

Indeed, Roma announced on their official website that a 15-year-old British child had been reunited with his family after featuring in the announcement video of the signing of Turkish defender Mert Cetin in August.

In addition to two other missing British children, a Belgian boy and two Kenyan children have also been successfully located through the campaign.

 

Related articles