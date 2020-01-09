Roma campaign finds sixth missing child

An initiative launched by Roma this season has led to the finding of a missing boy in the United Kingdom, the sixth child across the globe to be discovered through the Giallorossi’s work.

Roma have taken to featuring videos and profiles of missing children from around the world alongside presentations of new signings this term, as part of a “Missing People” campaign to raise awareness.

Today’s news about a sixth young person from the #ASRoma missing children campaign being found safe and well provides new hope for the families of the other children we featured but who are still missing. We pray that they too will be reunited with their loved ones ? pic.twitter.com/22P2kyKkSw — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 8, 2020

With heavy emphasis on social media platforms, the Lupi have taken the opportunity to announce each new signing with the details of a missing child alongside it, and the initiative yielded it’s sixth successful result on Tuesday.

Indeed, Roma announced on their official website that a 15-year-old British child had been reunited with his family after featuring in the announcement video of the signing of Turkish defender Mert Cetin in August.

In addition to two other missing British children, a Belgian boy and two Kenyan children have also been successfully located through the campaign.