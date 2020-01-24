Roma closing in on move for Barcelona youngster

Barcelona winger Carles Perez is said to be close to joining Roma on loan with an option to make the move permanent for €20 million.

The Giallorossi are in the mix to land a new attacker after Nicolo Zaniolo went down with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

A recent approach for Inter winger Matteo Politano fell through, but Sky Sport Italia reports Roma have turned to Perez to fill the void left by the Italian.

It’s believed the Giallorossi have a deal with Barcelona for a loan deal with an option to buy for €20m.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Barcelona youth academy and has so far featured in 13 matches this season, including scoring for the Blaugrana during their victory over Inter in the Champions League on December 10.

Perez’s contract with the Spanish giants expires in June 2022.