Roma consider Januzaj and Shaqiri bids
Date: 22nd January 2020 at 1:23pm
are exploring options to bolster their midfield after their move for broke down.

have now accepted a bid of €25 million from the Partenopei for Politano but reports suggest that the 26-year-old is still waiting to see if the Giallorossi will improve their bid for him before making a decision.

According to a report by the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are now considering the possibility of turning their attention to ’s Swiss international and ’s .

The report suggests however, that Shaqiri is unlikely to want to leave Anfield but Januzaj is open to the possibility of a move should the Eternal City club make an offer.

Paulo Fonseca’s men currently sit fourth in Serie A but are eager to strengthen their squad going into the final stages of the season as they look to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

 

