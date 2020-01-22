Roma consider Januzaj and Shaqiri bids

Roma are exploring options to bolster their midfield after their move for Matteo Politano broke down.

Inter have now accepted a bid of €25 million from the Partenopei for Politano but reports suggest that the 26-year-old is still waiting to see if the Giallorossi will improve their bid for him before making a decision.

According to a report by the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are now considering the possibility of turning their attention to Liverpool’s Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri and Real Sociedad’s Adnan Januzaj.

The report suggests however, that Shaqiri is unlikely to want to leave Anfield but Januzaj is open to the possibility of a move should the Eternal City club make an offer.

Paulo Fonseca’s men currently sit fourth in Serie A but are eager to strengthen their squad going into the final stages of the season as they look to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.