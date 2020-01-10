Roma could have Spinazzola back for Juventus clash

Leonardo Spinazzola has returned to training with Roma this Friday morning.

The full-back had missed out for a number of days with the flu, but he was back working with his teammates before the week’s end.

With Juventus visiting the Stadio Olimpico to take on Roma, Spinazzola is hoping to be named as part of Paulo Fonseca’s side to take on his former club.

A place in the starting XI remains unlikely, but he could be named as part of the matchday squad to take his place on the bench.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Atalanta, signed for the Giallorossi from Juventus last summer.

Spinazzola has played 16 times for Roma this season. In Serie A he has one assist in 11 games, while he’s scored once in his five Europa League appearances.