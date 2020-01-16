Roma furious with Inter, could jeopardize Politano-Spinazzola swap

The reported swap involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola may be in jeopardy as Roma are angry with Inter over their request for extra fitness tests.

Both players underwent medicals on Wednesday morning with the two clubs agreeing on a swap, but no announcements were made regarding the conclusion of the deal.

That’s because Inter have asked for additional fitness tests for Spinazzola on Thursday, a move that has angered the Giallorossi according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Along with additional, it’s believed the Nerazzurri are looking to change the terms of the agreement from a straight swap to a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

It doesn’t bode well for a swap that seemed all but certain, with Roma now threatening to bring Spinazzola back to the capital and ending negotiations between the two sides.

Spinazzola has a history of injury problems, particularly muscular ones, and it remains to be seen whether a deal can be salvaged following the additional tests on Thursday.