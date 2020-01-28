Roma move for Barcelona winger hits snag

Talks between Roma and Barcelona for Carles Perez have hit an impasse as the Blaugrana want to include a buy-back clause in the deal.

The Giallorossi are keen to add another forward after the recent injury to Nicolo Zaniolo, who will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a torn ACL.

Matteo Politano was expected to join from Inter in a swap deal for Leonardo Spinazzola but talks fell through, with Roma turning their attention to Perez.

While Italian media outlets suggest the 21-year-old Spaniard will land in Italy on Tuesday for a medical, Sport reports a deal hasn’t been finalized.

It’s believed Barcelona are adamant a buy-back clause must be part of the deal, something Roma have so far said no to, and as a result more talks are expected to take place on Tuesday.