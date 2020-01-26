Roma Player Ratings: Dzeko in the right spot at the right time

Edin Dzeko put in another standout performance for Roma on Sunday as he showed his class during the Giallorossi’s 1-1 draw with Lazio on Sunday.

The Bosnian opened the scoring thanks to a clever header after some poor goalkeeping from Thomas Strakosha, but it was his play in all facets of the game that put him a notch above his teammates in the Derby della Capitale.

Unfortunately for Roma their own goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, had his own horror show, as the Spaniard gifted Lazio the equalizer out of nowhere.