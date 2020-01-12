Roma player ratings: Perotti penalty not enough despite spirited fightback

Roma fell to a 2-1 Serie A defeat at home to Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, in a clash overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Italian international was brought down at the end of a sensational dribble that covered the length of the pitch, and was ultimately stretchered off in tears late in the first half.

Finding themselves two goals down within the opening 15 minutes thanks to Merih Demiral’s strike and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, the Giallorossi pulled one back from the spot themselves through Diego Perotti, but could not force an equaliser.