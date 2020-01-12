Roma star Zaniolo ruptures ACL in Juventus defeat

Roma have confirmed that attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during their 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday.

The Italian international was brought down on the edge of the Juventus penalty area by Matthijs De Ligt and Adrien Rabiot after a magnificent driving run from his own box, but immediately clutched his knee and signalled for assistance.

Stretchered off and visibly in tears, the 20-year-old was replaced by Cengiz Under and following the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico, the Giallorossi confirmed the extent of the damage.

“Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessment that revealed a rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus,” a statement on Roma’s official website read.

“Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday.”

The severity of the injury is almost certainly set to see Zaniolo ruled out of the remainder of Roma’s season, as well as Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign.

The former Inter man, capped five times by the Azzurri, had forced his way into coach Roberto Mancini’s recent squads and had appeared on course to be involved in the summer tournament prior to his injury.