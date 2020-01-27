Roma swoop for Atalanta defender

Roma have completed the signing of Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez from Atalanta on an initial loan deal, with a view to a permanent transfer.

The Giallorossi have sought to bolster their defensive options, in addition to moving for a replacement for injured attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, and landed 21-year-old Ibanez on Monday.

“AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Roger Ibanez da Silva,” a statement on the capital club’s official website read.

“The Brazilian joins the Giallorossi on an initial 18-month loan deal that runs until 30 June 2021. The agreement also includes an obligation – should certain sporting targets be met – to make the transfer permanent, for a fixed fee of €8 million.”

Roma also confirmed that Atalanta would receive 10% of any transfer fee should the defender be sold before 30 June 2024, whilst if he remained with the Lupi beyond that date a fixed sum of €1m would be paid to La Dea.

Ibanez, who will wear the No. 41 shirt at the Stadio Olimpico, joined Atalanta from Brazilian outfit Fluminense in January 2019 but only managed two appearances for the club.