Roma v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening as they look to win their second consecutive match against the Bianconeri for the first time since 1995.

Juventus themselves have failed to score in their last two trips to face the Giallorossi, but you have to go back to the 1980s for three consecutive clean sheets for Roma when facing the Bianconeri.

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored his two Serie A goals against Juventus at the Olimpico, including his first goal in the Italian top-flight in August 2015.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko

Juventus: