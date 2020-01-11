Roma v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma are chasing two successive Serie A victories over Juventus for the first time since 1995 when they welcome the reigning champions on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Zappacosta, Cristante, Pastore, Santon, Kluivert, Mkhitaryan.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Demiral, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Khedira.

Suspended: Bentancur.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma won their last Serie A meeting with Juventus and could win two consecutive matches against the Bianconeri in the Italian top flight for the first time since 1995.

– Juventus have failed to score in their last two away league games against Roma: the last time Roma kept three consecutive home clean sheets against Juventus came back in the 80’s.

– Roma lost last time out in the league and could lose back to back matches for the first time since March 2019.

– Roma lost their last home game in Serie A, after a streak of four consecutive home wins with two goals scored in each of those games.

– Juventus have found the net in 17 of their 18 Serie A games this season, the joint-most this term.

– Juventus have won three of their last four Serie A away games (L1), as many wins as in their previous nine (D3 L3).

– Roma have spent the fewest minutes trailing in Serie A this season (101 minutes – with 45 of those coming last time out against Torino).

– Juventus have won three of their five league games when they have fallen behind this season, the joint-most in the division this campaign.

– Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored his two Serie A goals against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico, including his first goal in the Italian top flight in August 2015.

– Paulo Dybala scored his first Serie A goal for Juventus in August 2015, against Roma at the Olimpico.