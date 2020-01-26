Roma v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Roma and Lazio meet in the Derby della Capitale at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, with the ‘away’ hoping to go unbeaten against their city rivals this season.

The pair drew 1-1 in their first Serie A meeting this season and the last time the Biancocelesti went unbeaten in both derbies in a single season was back in 2012/13, under Vladimir Petkovic.

Fireworks should be expected as clashes between Lazio and Roma have seen 24 red cards since the turn of the century, more than any other fixture across the top five European leagues.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.