Roma v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Roma look to consolidate their position in the top four of Serie A when they welcome Torino to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

The Giallorossi have history on their side with only two defeats against the Granata in the last 32 meetings, including 21 victories.

However, Roma also know that the first fixture of a calendar year has not been kind to them, as no team has lost their first match as often as the 29 games the Lupi have tasted defeat in.

With Torino struggling to their worst start to a campaign since 2014/15, Roma go into the clash confident of sealing a fifth straight home win for the first time in over two years.

Roma: Lopez; Florenzi, Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Veretout, Diawara; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Aina; Verdi, Berenguer; Belotti