Ronaldo double sends Juventus four points clear atop Serie A

Juventus had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank as his brace earned the Bianconeri a 2-1 win over Parma on Sunday evening

Just over 37,000 fans were there to see Ronaldo break the deadlock just before half time, scoring in his seventh consecutive Serie A game, but Andreas Cornelius equalised early in the second half for the visitors.

A lacklustre Juventus side were then rescued by their talisman, who got his second to put the Bianconeri back in front just before the hour mark.

As a result, Juventus are now four points clear of Inter at the top of Serie A, after the Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw with Lecce earlier in the day.

Dominant, but lacking intensity, Juventus had the better of the early chances with Cristiano Ronaldo having an effort defected over.

Then Alex Sandro flicked a header over the crossbar, as did Aaron Ramsey whose backheel from a Ronaldo cross went well off target.

Ronaldo was involved every time the Bianconeri went forward and Luigi Sepe had to be alert to beat a ferocious shot from the No.7 wide, then from the resulting corner, the Portuguese headed inches over.

The goal did come just before half time when Ronaldo tried his luck from just inside the box, and a deflection off Matteo Darmian took the ball past Sepe.

After the break, a lovely backheel by Ramsey put the ball into Danilo’s stride and his low drive was tipped into the post by Sepe.

Parma got themselves level as Matteo Scozzarella swung in a corner and Cornelius out jumped Ronaldo to head into the far corner.

Parity didn’t last long as Paulo Dybala dribbled into the box and laid the ball to Ronaldo, who finished low into the far right corner.

Hernani tried his luck from distance, but Wojciech Szczesny made an easy save, and again the Polish goalkeeper had to be alert when Jasmin Kurtic let fly from the edge of the box.