Ronaldo helps Juventus beat Roma to make Coppa Italia semi-final

Juventus advanced to the Coppa Italia semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Roma on a bitterly cold Wednesday evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring midway through the first half, before Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci gave the Bianconeri a commanding lead by the end of the first 45 minutes.

A Gianluigi Buffon own goal reduced the deficit early in the second half, but it was merely a consolation for the away side.

As a result, Juventus will now take on either AC Milan or Torino, who play their Coppa Italia quarter-final next Tuesday, in the final four of the competition.

Juventus took the lead 25 minutes in when Ronaldo dribbled into the Roma box and then fired low into Pau Lopez’s far corner.

That goal took Ronaldo’s scoring tally to 15 different career club competitions, of the 17 he has taken part in, with only the Community Shield and UEFA Cup missing.

It was two for Juventus just after the half hour, as Bentancur ghosted in behind Chris Smalling, took the ball past Gianluca Mancini and rolled the ball past Lopez.

Bonucci made it three before the break when he got on the end of a Douglas Costa cross, and unmarked, headed past Lopez at the back post.

Roma could have gotten a goal back early in the second half as Gianluigi Buffon parried from Luca Pellegrini, but Nikola Kalinic could only hit the post from close range. Then at the other end a Gonzalo Higuain header rattled the crossbar.

The Giallorossi did get on the scoresheet through Under whose powerful strike hit the crossbar and went in off Buffon.

Both goalkeepers made crucial saves, first Buffon denied Alessandro Florenzi with his feet, then Lopez stopped a Higuain effort on the line.

Then right at the death Buffon made a brilliant low stop from a Aleksandar Kolarov header.