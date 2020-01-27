Sampdoria for sale

Sampdoria are again subject to speculation that club president Massimo Ferrero is looking to sell the club as soon as possible as he struggles with financial issues.

Ferrero, who took control of Sampdoria in 2014, has been a controversial figure in Serie A after he was arrested as part of a fraud investigation in 2018 for allegedly using the proceeds of Pedro Obiang’s transfer to West Ham United to pay off his personal business debts in 2015.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrero is again struggling with financial trouble relating to his cinematography business dealings and a quick sale of the Blucerchiati is his best option to alleviate the pressure.

The report suggests that any potential deal to sell the club will be kept confidential to avoid the widespread media attention that Ferrero’s attempts to sell the Blucerchiati to a consortium led by former Italian international Gianluca Vialli attracted in 2019.

Sampdoria sit only four points above the relegation places in Serie A and club coach Claudio Ranieri will be hoping that Ferrero’s problems off the field don’t impact his team’s fight for survival.